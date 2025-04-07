A BURNTWOOD housebuilder has begun work on a new development.

Cameron Homes is creating 17 new homes as part of The Paddocks scheme near Cheslyn Hay.

The new development will neighbour the comapny’s Wood Heath site, which was completed in 2024.

Izzy Thompson, regional sales manager at Cameron Homes, said:

“We’re delighted to build on the success of our recent Wood Heath development with our new collection of homes at The Paddocks. “This site is in a great setting with access to a range of amenities making it the perfect location for a variety of buyers.”