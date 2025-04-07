A COUNCILLOR has welcomed plans to consult on the future of a midwifery unit in Lichfield amid plans to shut it permanently.

Services at the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital paused some birthing provision during the pandemic.

But despite health chiefs saying back in 2022 it would reopen “when it was safe to do so”, it has yet to fully do so – and now plans have been drawn up which could see it shut permanently.

A meeting of the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) said a consultation would take place on the future of the midwifery unit.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, who will contest the Lichfield City North seat for the Conservatives at the elections on 1st May, said the views of local residents were “essential” before any decision was taken.

She said:

“The decision to ask the community is very welcome. “I am really pleased that following on from the ongoing discussions to date the ICB have decided to go ahead with asking Lichfield district residents for their opinion on the proposed permanent closure Samuel Johnson freestanding midwife-led birthing unit in particular. “Asking the community is absolutely essential and I want to encourage as many local people as possible to provide feedback when the opportunity begins.”

A report to the meeting said that pre-pandemic, 18 women a month gave birth at the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital unit.

The consultation is expected to begin in May and is planned to be conducted over a 12-week period.

The ICB says there will be “targeted engagement” with service users, carers, carer representatives and other stakeholders being planned through online and in-person events.

Cllr Silvester-Hall said:

“It is important to point out this consultation is for the midwife-led birthing unit only. “Looking closely at the use of the unit is key to determining its future in my opinion, especially taking into account the numbers of women from the Lichfield district area who may be using places out of the county at nearby hospitals such as Good Hope, Walsall Manor or New Cross to deliver their babies. “I have been actively connecting interested local residents and groups to the consultation process in readiness for when it starts and local events in Lichfield City North are being specifically requested.”

Candidates standing in the Lichfield City North seat are:

Kate Greening (Labour)

Jordan Lane (Lib Dem)

David Melhuish (Greens)

Janice Silvester-Hall (Conservatives)

Matthew Wallens (Reform)