MOTORISTS are being warned of delays when a road closes to allow for water main works to take place.

Greenhill and Tamworth Street will shut for three days from tomorrow (8th April) for South Staffordshire Water to carry out repairs to a burst water main.

A traffic order will prevent vehicles using the route near the junction with George Lane and Gresley Row.

Drivers will not be able to turn left from George Lane onto Greenhill or right from Gresley Row to Greenhill.

The right turn from Greenhill on to George Lane will also be shut during the works.