THE Green Party say its candidates standing in elections in Lichfield will offer “real change from the tired old parties”.

Voters will head to the polls in the Staffordshire County Council elections on 1st May.

The Green Party has confirmed it will be represented by Jessica Kelly in Lichfield City North, David Melhuish in Lichfield City North and David Cullen in Lichfield Rural West.

Mr Melhuish said the Greens were hoping to build on recent successes elsewhere in the country.

He said:

“I’m delighted to unveil our team of fantastic Green Party candidates ready to represent communities across Lichfield in the county council elections on 1st May.

“We know people are looking for a real change from the tired old parties – and when you vote Green you will get hard working councillors committed to running local services efficiently and in the best interests of local people in Lichfield.”

Full list of candidates for the three seats are:

Lichfield City North:

Kate Greening (Labour)

Jordan Lane (Lib Dem)

David Melhuish (Green)

Janice Silvester-Hall (Conservatives)

Matthew Wallens (Reform)

Lichfield City South:

Martın Bayley (Reform)

Jamie Christie (Lib Dem)

Colin Greatorex (Conservatives)

Jessica Kelly (Green)

Jacob Marshall (Labour)

Lichfield Rural West:

Richard Cox (Conservatives)

David Cullen (Green)

Janet Higgins (Reform)

Paul Taylor (Labour)

Ash Walters (Lib Dem)