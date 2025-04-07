LICHFIELD have been crowned champions and secured promotion after victory over a determined Old Saltleians side.

A bumper crowd at Cooke Fields included hundreds taking part in Ladies Day celebrations in aid of The Katherine Allport Foundation charity.

And the Myrtle Greens – playing in a special kit to mark the occasion – didn’t disappoint as they were quickly on the offensive and opened the scoring when Ben Bourne sliced through the covering defence and run in the opening try.

However, Saltleians showed they were not there to simply make up the numbers and fought back to take the lead. Lichfield conceded a couple of penalties to allow their opponents to gain a foothold in the 22. They held up the first drive to the line, but conceded another penalty – and the big visiting pack were not to be denied as they drove over the line for a converted try.

The away side extended their lead on 11 minutes when they recycled the ball before a series of pick and drives allowed them to score an unconverted try.

Lichfield responded well and in a move off the training ground, Paul Maxwell-Keys was only denied by excellent defending.

On 18 minutes Saltleians had a man sent to the sin bin in an off the ball incident. However, the hosts were unable to take advantage of their numerical superiority, falling foul of the referee’s whistle and the breezy conditions impacting their passing accuracy.

At one point, Saltleians were reduced briefly to 13 men as another player went to the sin bin for foul play.

Lichfield’s efforts were finally rewarded on 40 minutes though when a scrum on Saltleians’ 10-metre line saw the ball moved quickly to Maxwell-Keys who shrugged off an attempted tackle, burst past the remaining defenders and sprinted to the line to score a superb solo try. Adam Spinner added the points to level at 12-12.

The hosts were unfortunate not to go in front from the passage of play directly from the kick off. Saltleians knocked on and from the resulting scrum Lichfield – who were gaining momentum in their attacking play – worked an opening down the blind side, only to be denied by a forward pass.

As half-time approached, and following a period of home pressure, Saltleians responded with a fine score. Their backs engineered a break to release the left winger who outpaced Lichfield’s covering defence. The conversion was successful to give the visitors a 19-12 half-time lead.

With news coming through that second-placed Dronfield were leading Tamworth comfortably, the Myrtle Greens had it all to do in the second half to ensure promotion.

Lichfield had the benefit of the breeze after the turnaround, but were soon on the defensive as Saltleians sought to build on their lead. The home side did well to hold up a strong drive over the line.

Saltleians knocked on from the resulting play, allowing the hosts to break from the scrum with Maxwell-Keys to the fore. But not for the first time, they were penalised at the ruck when deep inside the visitor’s 22.

Lichfield were being forced back, conceding a string of penalties and culminating on 56 minutes in their first yellow card awarded against the unlucky Sam Benson for repeated offences.

Saltleians kept pressing, principally through their heavier forwards, who were no doubt glad of the many interruptions in play, while their hosts were struggling to get any rhythm into their play as the game moved towards the final quarter.

Sensing the game could be drifting away from them, Lichfield moved through the gears. They gained a foothold in the opposition 22 and used a number of tap and go plays to allow Freddie Wilson to cross and narrow the gap to two points on 63 minutes.

It was all the home side now, with Rhys Davies pulling the strings from scrum half as a result of substitutions. Their pack gained ascendancy at the scrum to drivie their opponents back and create turnovers.

On 73 minutes Lichfield finally regained the lead. From a scrum in midfield the backs moved the ball swiftly right and left, with quick offloads stretching the visiting defence. Space opened up and Maxwell-Keys stretched his legs to score wide out in front of the boisterous home support. Josh Butler – on as replacement at stand-off – added the conversion.

The champions-elect were not finished though. From the kick-off, they were awarded a penalty for a no hands tackle. Sam Benson, back at scrum-half, took a quick tap and broke down the nearside. With Saltleians caught napping, his marauding run created a gap for the supporting Davies to outpace the defence and cross with ease from the 22.

After a minor scuffle post touchdown, two players – one from each side – received yellow cards.

Josh Butler added the conversion and Lichfield extended their lead to 31-19 with 76 minutes played, having scored 19 unanswered points in an impressive period of dominant play.

Saltleians, who had belied their lowly position throughout the game, responded well though and used their bulky forwards to good effect to force their way over near to the posts for a converted try to reduce the deficit to five points with the game into added time.

There was still time to restart, with rising blood pressures all around the ground.

Lichfield took the game to Saltleians, but conceded a penalty, leading to a lineout to the just inside the home half – but after it was adjudged not straight the celebrations could begin for the Cooke Fields faithful.