LICHFIELD District Council has confirmed some of its bin crews will be deployed to help Birmingham City Council clear a backlog of waste from the streets.

The neighbouring authority has seen rubbish piling up after a dispute with refuse workers.

But now Lichfield District Council’s leader has confirmed that local crews and vehicles will help clear mounds of waste from Birmingham’s streets.

Cllr Doug Pullen said:

“Our crews and vehicles are being deployed, not to carry out routine bin collections but to help clear the mountains of uncollected waste that have built up on the streets of Birmingham. “The city is currently seeing rubbish accumulate at a staggering rate of around 1,000 tonnes each week.”

Lichfield District Council said the support was being provided at a “commercial rate”, meaning taxpayers will not be left footing the bill.

Cllr Pullen said:

“It is regrettable that mismanagement by Birmingham’s Labour-run council has left its residents in such dire conditions. “Let’s be clear – we are quite literally clearing up Labour’s mess. “This is what happens when ideology and incompetence trump basic service delivery.” “While we’re proud to be a good neighbour, our first duty is to Lichfield District. I can reassure residents that our routine services will remain unaffected and our teams will continue to deliver the high standards people rightly expect.”