A FLEET of new bin lorries are rolling out across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The joint waste service run by Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council has agreed a seven-year deal with NRG Riverside to provide 27 new vehicles.

The agreement will see the fleet operate out of a workshop facility in Burntwood, where the company will provide full maintenance and servicing.

Darren Powell, chief executive of NRG Riverside, said:

“We’re delighted to be awarded this seven-year contract supplying refuse collection vehicles to the joint waste service. “We are committed to providing an excellent service to our customers, our mobilisation and on-boarding process started months ago so it’s great to be able to deliver this project on time and on budget. We’re looking forward to working closely with the teams.”

A spokesperson for the joint waste service said:

“Our agreement with NRG Riverside has delivered a fantastic new fleet of state-of-the-art waste collection vehicles. “With the addition of on-site maintenance and servicing at our Burntwood depot, we are confident we will be able to continue to provide first-class waste collection services for our residents.”