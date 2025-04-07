PASSENGERS travelling to London from Lichfield Trent Valley are being urged to travel either side of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Upgrade works are due to take place on the West Coast Main Line between 18th and 21st April.

Switches and crossings will be replaced, while track drainage improvements will also be carried out.

It will mean no trains will run between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central on 19th, 20th and 21st April, while a reduced timetable will also operate on 18th April.

Network Rail bosses said passengers who cannot change their travel dates should expect longer journeys and rail replacement services.

Amanda Webster-Uz, from Network Rail, said:

“There’s a significant amount of work happening over the Easter bank holiday to improve the reliability of the railway for both passengers and freight. “While the railway to Euston is closed, we’re also taking the opportunity to improve the station itself, which will include improving our signage and upgrading our toilet facilities for customers. “We’re encouraging passengers to check their journeys in advance and, where possible, travel before or after the Easter weekend.”

Passengers can find more information at www.nationalrail.co.uk/spring.