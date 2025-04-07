POLICE chiefs have welcomed figures revealing a new road crime team has made more than 460 arrests and recovered 120 stolen vehicles in the past six months.

The specialist unit was rolled out in Staffordshire in October and has also carried out more than 2,300 roadside tests since it was introduced.

Staffordshire Police said officers from the road crime team had seized more than £2.9million of criminal assets too.

Chief Inspector Scott McGrath said:

“We’ve been quick out of the blocks and have carried out a number of significant arrests and operations to make our roads safer across Staffordshire in these last six months. “Officers in this team are working hard every single day on a proactive basis to investigate crime, safeguard road users and minimise harm to local communities with our partners. “We want to build on these successes and continue working hard to make sure those who commit offences on our roads or put others at risk of harm are pursued relentlessly.”