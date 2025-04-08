BIDDERS have forked out thousands of pounds to buy antique silver cutlery at a local auction.

The collection was sold across 68 lots at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, with the total price topping £9,160.

Highlights included a set of six Hester Bateman Old English feather patterned spoons, each hallmarked London 1777, eight Old English pattern dessert spoons and six matching forks hallmarked James Dixon & Sons Ltd Sheffield 1913, and six silver rat tail pattern soup spoons and six rat tail pattern dessert spoons hallmarked Josiah Williams & Co London 1923, 1926 and 1927.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“The client initially popped into The Auction Café in Lichfield to discuss this wonderful collection. “As it was such a large amount of items, we advised them to come to see us at our headquarters in Fradley where the team could unpack everything and provide a comprehensive valuation. “We were delighted to be trusted to bring this super collection to auction, where it attracted a lot of interest and fetched a well-deserved total hammer price of £9,160.”

Silver valuations are offered twice-weekly at The Auction Cafe in Market Street – between 10am and 3pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.