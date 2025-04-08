BURNTWOOD wrapped up their league season with their 19th win of the campaign.

Josh Canning’s men beat Kidderminster Carolians 31-20 as they secured second in the table – the club’s highest ever finish in the Midlands leagues.

Although Burntwood were never behind in this final fixture, Kidderminster stayed within touching distance until the last quarter. Their youthful set of backs posed the home defence problems throughout from as early as the fourth minute when a lively attack was finally forced into touch in the right corner.

The hosts responded with a good attack of their own to open the scoring on seven minutes. Possession was provided from a knock-on for Kian Carter to sidestep a defender and cross in the left corner. Josh Massey added the conversion.

Already without leading points scorer Brett Taylor, Burntwood then lost top try scorer Luke Rookyard on ten minutes with a shoulder injury. Alfie Dewsbury replaced him and the home pack reshuffled.

Two minutes later an ambitious wide pass was intercepted for Kidderminster to race away to the right corner for an unconverted try.

A good chip ahead by Ian Jones was gathered by Carter who set up a ruck from which Hal Gozukucuk burst away to score unopposed on 17 minutes, but the conversion was wide to leave the score at 12-5.

Kidderminster spent time in the home 22 for a 15 minute period, but the home defence held. However, when they finally turned the tide, two scoring chances went begging as possession was lost when driving for the line.

The visitors benefitted from a couple of penalty awards plus ten added metres to progress into the home 22. The last act of the half was a penalty goal from in front of the posts to make it 12-8.

Burntwood edged further ahead two minutes into the second period. Ethan Turner was close following a line out in the clubhouse corner. Kidderminster kicked clear upfield but Carter ran the ball back to earn a penalty. The lineout option was taken and Dewsbury fed skipper Canning who scored his side’s third try. Massey was just off target with the conversion into the wind.

The visitors replied with an unconverted try on 53 minutes. They moved possession wide left from a reset scrum and finally crossed in the corner.

The home pack had the better of the scrummage exchanges all afternoon and another strong set piece allowed Gozukucuk to pick and drive on 56 minutes. He found Carter who then fed Rob Jones who forced his way over near the right corner for the try bonus point. Massey’s fine conversion made it 24-13.

The Burntwood pack had the visitors in trouble at their own scrum again on 65 minutes to earn a penalty. Ben Holt found the right corner for the lineout from which Tom Shorrock gained possession to stretch over for a try. Massey converted.

With the result seemingly decided, Kidderminster had other ideas. Seven minutes from time they worked their way upfield to win a lineout and move possession wide left for a try in the corner which was excellently converted.

They then made an electric break from the restart to take play deep into the home 22. However, the defence held and when Kidderminster were penalised, Holt kicked to touch to end the game.

Elsewhere, Burntwood 2nds moved up to fifth in their final game in Counties 4 Midlands West (North) by winning away at Essington 23-10.

The 3rd team were denied an outing when Eccleshall 2nds failed to raise a side for the fixture.