CAMPAIGNERS have launched a petition as part of their plans to get a new specialist bike facility build in Burntwood.

The group are keen to see the pump track – which features rolling bumps and bank turns – created at Chasewater Country Park.

The facility would also be suitable for cyclists, skateboarders and those on rollerblades.

They have registered their petition with Staffordshire County Council – but need 2,500 signatures before a senior officer will be required to formally respond.

Campaigner Rachel Stackhouse said:

“It sounds a lot, but if you break it down its not as long as everyone helps. “We have to fight for everything here in Burntwood and it’s no good just talking about it. The opportunity is there to make the pump track a reality. “It takes two minutes to sign, but can make years of difference.”

People can view and sign the petition online.