CHASETOWN Women booked their place in the final of the Staffordshire League Vase with a 7-1 triumph at Hanley Town.

The Scholars had fallen behind after Sophie Thompson struck on ten minutes – but it was to be as good as it got for the hosts.

The home side’s lead evaporated after two minutes when Kyrie Ball netted, and then moments later Tash Hughes put Chasetown in front.

Chloe East-Goodman made it 3-1 before Hughes netted her second before the break.

The second half saw Chasetown ring the changes, but they netted three times in the last 12 minutes through Naomi Greene, Neve Wagg and Ella Smith to wrap up the victory and secure their spot in the final.