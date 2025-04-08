LICHFIELD’S former MP has made his debut on reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother.

Sir Michael Fabricant joined the likes of musician Chesney Hawkes, Hollywood star Mickey Rourke, Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd and performer JoJo Siwa in the launch show last night (7th April).

Donning a pink jacket, the 74-year-old’s appearance didn’t get off to the best of starts, however, as he was booed by crowds outside the house.

In his promo video, the former Conservative MP addressed the topic of his distinctive hair.

He said:

“My hair has become a bit of a hot topic with some people, I think it’s because they wonder whether it’s my own. “Well, it is my own. I can show you the receipts that cost a fortune. I think the most annoying thing of the Big Brother house is probably going to be me.”

After entering the house, Sir Michael was given a special task to high five fellow contestants as many times as he could in order to win points for the housemates.

Celebrity Big Brother will run for 19 days, with shows airing on ITV.