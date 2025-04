LOREN Cooper bagged a double as Lichfield City Ladies recorded a 6-1 win at Leek Town Ladies Reserves.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side were two to the good at half-time thanks to an own goal and a strike from Shelbie Cartwright.

City extended their lead early in the second period as Cooper got her first, before Courtney Dilger made it 4-0.

Alanya Tezgel pulled one back for the hosts, but Neve Harvey and Cooper both netted to wrap up a fine win.