PLANS to convert a property in Fradley into a children’s home have been rejected by Lichfield District Council.

The development at 12 Paskin Close would have seen the creation of a facility for up to three children aged between eight and 17, along with three adult carers.

But planning officers at the council said concerns around parking and a change of usage that is “materially different from a typical residential use”.

A decision notice added:

“The potential for increased comings and goings of staff, visitors and service providers, would result in significant noise and disruption. “The Environmental Health Officer has raised concerns regarding the potential for noise impacts on neighbouring amenity.”

