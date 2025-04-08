AROUND £30,000 worth of damage has been caused to a Lichfield play area.

Police say safety flooring had been ripped up and torn into pieces at Bromford’s All Saints play park at Oakenfield.

The damage was discovered at around 4.30pm on 1st April.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“As a result of the incident, the play area has been closed to the public due to health and safety concerns. “We are urging anyone who may have been in the area during the evening of 31st March or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 514 of 1st April.