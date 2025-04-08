A TRAINING session has been held to give local organisations the skills to save lives.

Lichfield District Council hosted the Stop the Bleed session to showcase how to take swift action to stem severe bleeding.

Organisations attending included Bromford, Better Way Recovery, Lichfield City Council, Burntwood Town Council, Platinum Boxing, Tesco, Liberty Jamboree and members of Lichfield District Council.

Participants were taught how to apply pressure to and pack a wound and improvise a tourniquet to halt the flow of blood.

The session was led by Sir Keith Porter, a retired trauma surgeon and co-founder of the charity Citizen Aid which aims to empower people to help themselves and others in incidents involving multiple casualties.

He said:

“We designed the Stop The Bleed concept using techniques that are tried and tested and served my colleagues during the Afghanistan war – and it is timely that with the worrying incidents of knife crime we learn simple first aid skills. “I was privileged to be in Lichfield with a multi-disciplinary group of people who will now take away lifesaving skills and hopefully disseminate them to their colleagues at work and wider communities.”

Gemma Davis, neighbourhood coach for Bromford, said:

“It was an honour to meet Sir Keith Porter – he educated us on what to do in the event of a severe bleed, be it from a knife wound, a kitchen accident, a terror incident or a stabbing. “I have come away feeling educated and confident in knowing what to do in such circumstances. Knowing the basics can and does save lives.”