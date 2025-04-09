THE battle for the Currier Cup at Lichfield Museum Crown Green Bowling Club saw plenty of close encounters as players battled it out for the trophy in Beacon Park.

Played over 15 ends in a knockout format, last year’s winner Clive Spence was hoping to defend his title, but was beaten by April May in the semi-final stage.

The other last four contest saw Barry Tipper defeat Melville Ratty in a match that was not decided until the very last end.

In an enthralling final, April prevailed on the very last end to win the Currier Cup for a second time to conclude a good week for her having won the first round of a season-long competition the previous weekend along with her first league match too.

People interested in taking up the sport can find out more by booking a taster session – full details are on the Lichfield Museum Bowling Club website.