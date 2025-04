A DISPLAY of textile creations will go on display at Shenstone Library next month.

Members of Lichfield Textile and Stitch Group will showcase their work from 6th to 31st May.

A spokesperson said:

“The group is a coming together of artists with a common interest in all aspects of creating using textiles. “Our aim is to support, encourage and inspire each other and the wider community to appreciate the potential of textile-based work as a creative medium.”