TIME is running out for people to register to vote in the upcoming elections.

All 62 seats on Staffordshire County Council will be up for grabs on 1st May.

Almost 300 candidates are standing across the county, including in seats across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Pat Flaherty, chief executive of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The deadline for registering is 11.59pm on 11th April – which is this Friday. “So, if you’re not registered to vote, or you’re not sure, or you’ve changed address recently, then act now before it’s too late.”

People can check with their borough or district council or register online.

Applications vot postal votes can be made online by 5pm on 14th April.

Mr Flaherty added:

“Staffordshire County Council’s services touch the lives of almost everyone, from our youngest residents to the oldest. “There are 298 people standing for election, holding different views about how things should be done. “If you want to influence that, make sure that you are registered to vote.”