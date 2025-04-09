A LICHFIELD business is celebrating after being named as a finalist in a national awards scheme.

The Lichfield Beauty Boutique has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

It comes as the business, based at Swallow Croft, celebrates its 20th anniversary in the city.

Owner Kelly Windsor said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be named finalists at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, especially as we celebrate 20 years of serving the Lichfield community. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s passion, hard work and the support we’ve received from our clients over the years. “It’s incredibly rewarding to know that our efforts have made a lasting impact on the beauty industry in Lichfield.”