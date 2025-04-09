TWO local businesses have teamed up to brighten up city centre premises.

Florist of Lichfield has created a series of window displays for Howden Lichfield.

The insurance broker is also showcasing floral arrangements around its city centre branch.

Laura Alden, branch manager at Howden Lichfield, said:

“As a local business, we are always looking for ways to support our community and collaborate with other independent businesses.

“This partnership with Florist of Lichfield has not only brought a fresh and vibrant atmosphere to our branch, but it has also helped contribute to making the high street more inviting for residents and visitors alike.”