One of the floral displays

TWO local businesses have teamed up to brighten up city centre premises.

Florist of Lichfield has created a series of window displays for Howden Lichfield.

The insurance broker is also showcasing floral arrangements around its city centre branch.

Laura Alden, branch manager at Howden Lichfield, said:

“As a local business, we are always looking for ways to support our community and collaborate with other independent businesses.

“This partnership with Florist of Lichfield has not only brought a fresh and vibrant atmosphere to our branch, but it has also helped contribute to making the high street more inviting for residents and visitors alike.”

The floral displays feature a mix of seasonal blooms to create a welcoming environment for customers and passers-by.

A spokesperson for Florist of Lichfield said:

“Spring flowers are a great way to bring a fresh and vibrant feeling indoors – and this time of year always fills us with a sense of renewal and joy.

“We’re so excited to be collaborating with a wonderful business like Howden on our local high street to celebrate this beautiful season together and to offer something special for our community.”

