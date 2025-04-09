A NEW adventure golf course in Lichfield has been given the green light by councillors.

The existing Beacon Park mini-golf facility will be replaced this summer.

The new course will feature nine holes featuring structures inspired by local landmarks including Lichfield Cathedral and the Lichfield Garrick.

Members of the council’s planning committee were told the revamp would bring more colour and creativity to the park.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“This new adventure golf facility is improving the tourism offer in Lichfield’s largest area of public green space. “It also supports our 2050 strategy of encouraging residents to be more active, more often and for longer.”

The new adventure golf course is one of the new or enhanced facilities in the Boosting Beacon £600,000 investment using Community Infrastructure Levy funding from local developments.

Other projects include new padel courts, a mini nature reserve and a wheelchair friendly bouncer.

Katarina Obranovic-O’Dell, project manager at Microsports which is delivering the new adventure golf facility, said:

“We are thrilled to bring a new level of fun to Beacon Park with our new adventure golf course. “It’s designed for all ages to enjoy – whether you’re a family looking for a day out, friends seeking a bit of friendly competition, or just someone who loves the outdoors. “This course adds a fresh, playful energy to the park and we can’t wait to see the community come together to enjoy it.”