THE well-known jazz and blues guitarist Remi Harris and his trio played to an enthusiastic, near-capacity audience when they appeared at The Hub at St Mary’s.

Accompanied by talented bassist Tom Moore and rhythm guitarist Chris Nesbitt, they played music by The Beatles, Django Reinhardt, some classic jazz standards and their own music.

The set ranged from gentle acoustic moments to more raucous tunes played on electric guitar and dobro.

Although the music was at times technically challenging, they played with a rare swing, energy and rhythm giving new colours to more familiar tunes.

Can’t Buy Me Love was delivered as a fast swing and Stomping at the Savoy was also played briskly, with both featuring bass solos.

Their own music was also good with some new tunes that took as much from rock dynamics as they did from jazz.

The trio are often out on tour and the many hours they have clocked up playing on stages throughout the country was on display in this concert.