TIME is running out for people to support St Giles Hospice by remembering their loved ones.

The Celebrate Lives Lived campaign will see personalised orange gerbera pegs placed in a special garden in Whittington throughout May in exchange for a donation.

Dedications can be made until 16th April.

Ann Freeman is among those to have already signed up to pay tribute to her father George who spent his final weeks at the hospice in 2023 after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Ann said:

“The care my dad received was exceptional. He was never in pain, and I was able to be by his side. I want other families to have that same comfort.”

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Celebrate Lives Lived offers a special way to remember your loved ones each spring and everyone is welcome to join us as we commemorate those we have lost. “You can come along to visit the garden throughout the month of May and at the end of the month you can take the Gerbera home as a special keepsake or to plant in your own garden.”

To make a dedication visit www.stgileshospice.com/celebrate-lives-lived.