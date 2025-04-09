TWO people have been arrested in Lichfield city centre after a pensioner was pickpocketed.
Police were called to the B&M Bargains store on Market Street at 1.30pm yesterday (8th April) following reports a mobile phone had been taken from a woman in her 70s.
Security staff had detained a woman in the area, but a man with her made off.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Local officers carried out a trawl of the city centre and quickly stopped a man matching the description of the suspect. The woman’s phone was recovered and given back to her.
“A 30-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, from Birmingham, have been arrested on suspicion of theft.
“They were questioned in custody and bailed with conditions while our enquiries continue.”