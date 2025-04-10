CELEBRATIONS for VE Day will see a special concert in Lichfield.

The Ockbrook Big Band will perform at The Hub at St Mary’s on 3rd May.

The celebration is part of a wider range of events and concerts, inlcuding Peggy Knight on 3rd May and the Bluebird Belles on 4th May.

A spokesperson said:

“Enjoy the Glenn Miller experience with The Ockbrook Big Band – the most entertaining big band in the Midlands – and delight in the rhythms of the songs from yesteryear. “Now in its 28th year, the band is packed with accomplished musicians who perform regularly across the region and beyond.”

Tickets are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.