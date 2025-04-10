A LOCAL business has donated £2,000 to support We Love Lichfield.

Access Bookings, which specialises in film and media accommodation provision, presented the money to patron We Love Lichfield.

James Austin, from the company, said the donation was made after being inspired by how the community fund is making a difference across the district.

He said:

“Our business takes us across the world, but our heart is very much in Lichfield. “We have seen the fantastic work of We Love Lichfield and wanted to support them. “As a family-owned business of nearly 40 years we know how difficult it is to innovate and remain relevant. “Not only are they raising funds for now, they are creating a lasting legacy too. Their model will enable Lichfield, Burntwood and the surrounding villages to have support for generations to come.”

We Love Lichfield works by raising money and then giving the returns away to local causes.

Companies and individuals make up the bulk of the donors to the fund, either through direct donations, or by fundraising.

Every year We Love Lichfield hosts a grant giveaway event which also offers an opportunity for voluntary groups to showcase their projects and network.

James said:

“For me, their grant giveaway was everything that is special about the area. “Access Bookings were event guests and were impressed how We Love Lichfield created a forum for the local voluntary sector to celebrate their work, but also network, meet others to discuss issues and exchange ideas of best practice. “It was truly inspiring and we decided there and then we wanted to support.”

Since starting over a decade ago, We Love Lichfield has given away just over £420,000 in 428 grants to 228 organisations.

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield said:

“A huge thank you to Access Bookings. The story of their support makes all the hard work worthwhile. “Yes, we want to raise funds for the local voluntary sector, but we also want to be a platform for the local voluntary sector and community to grow. “The support of local businesses is vital and we welcome anyone to contact us to see how they can help.”

For more details on how to support the fund or apply for a grant visit www.welovelichfield.com.