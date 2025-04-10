CHASETOWN Women have bolstered their ranks with the signing of Lucy Drayton.

The former Rotherham defender has made the move to The Scholars Ground.

Manager Jo Sheerin said she was delighted with her latest acquisition.

She said:

“We wanted to sign Lucy before the season cut-off after she trained with us and showed that she could be a real asset to the current squad. She complements our backline well. “A pacy, experienced and talented player joining Chasetown at this point in the season just shows what we are trying to build here and how we are already looking to shape up for next season.”