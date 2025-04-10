LICHFIELD’S former MP could become the first person voted out of Celebrity Big Brother after being nominated for eviction.

Sir Michael Fabricant is one of three housemates who could get the boot from the reality TV show tomorrow (11th April).

He will be up against Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd and Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke.

The former Conservative MP – who is believed to be earning a six figure sum for his appearance on the ITV show – was nominated by seven of the celebrities in the house.

Actress Patsy Palmer said she felt Sir Michael had “ignored” her, while presenter Angelica Bell also said he had made her feel “invisible”.

After finding out he was up for eviction, the former politician said:

“I’m up against a Hollywood and Corrie star – I don’t fancy my chances of remaining. “I feel more upset about this than losing the General Election.”

His fate will be decided during an eviction show tomorrow.