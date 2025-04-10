A LICHFIELD business is offering a free breakfast station for children during the half-term break.

Faro Lounge will host its Little Loungers Breakfast Club from 9am to 11am Monday to Thursday during the school holiday.

Youngsters will be able to help themselves to cereal, a cereal bar, juice, flavoured water or milk. Gluten free and vegan options will also be available.

John English, head of community at Loungers, said:

“We’re here to take some of the pressure off this half-term, so parents and carers are welcome to come along, enjoy a cuppa and a chat while the children help themselves to our fabulous free breakfast station. “Holidays are a time for coming together and spending time with loved ones so anything we can do to make that easier and more fun can only be a good thing.”