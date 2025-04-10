ALMOST £16million has been allocated to Staffordshire County Council by the Government to improve roads.

The money from the Local Transport Grant will cover a range of projects designed to improve the transport network.

It will see £5million to help with pothole and patching repairs, £3.2million for major maintenance schemes and £3million for preventative work and surface dressing.

Other funding earmarked includes almost £1million for pavements and a further £1million for drainage repairs.

Darryl Eyers, Staffordshire County Council’s director for economy, infrastructure and skills, said:

“This one-off additional funding will help us build on the extra investment made by the county council into road maintenance. “It means that we can continue to fix more roads, deal with drainage issues and extend our preventative maintenance programme, which is essential to prolonging the life of the county’s roads. “In addition to improving road conditions, the investment will support the council’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and achieving a net zero transport system.”