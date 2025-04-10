A LICHFIELD band are hitting the road to support rock stars Europe.

Jayler, who were formed when the members were students at college in the city, will be on the bill at the Stockholm Fields event in Sweden this summer.

The group will be joined on the 25th June show by Rival Sons, Skunk Anansie and Thundermother.

A spokesperson for Jayler said:

“We are incredibly excited to announce that we will open for Europe in Sweden. “A huge thanks to Europe and Live Nation Concerts for having us on this killer line-up.”

Meanwhile, local fans will also be able to catch Jayler closer to home when they play the Lichfield Guildhall on 13th September. Tickets are available online now.