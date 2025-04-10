A LICHFIELD pub is set to reopen under a new name.

The Dirty Cow, on Market Street, will welcome its first customers tomorrow (11th April).

The location had previously been home to The Scales, but will be revamped with features such as interactive dartboards, shuffleboard and cocktail masterclasses.

New furnishings and decor have been added, as well as the creation of separate booths for parties of up to six to play darts and a private function room.

One of the owners, Fradley-based Barry McKeon, has previously owned venues in Birmingham. He said:

“We’re so excited to be able to bring something new and unique to the area, as well as have the opportunity to give a much-needed refurb to a tired establishment and breathe new life into it.”

Fellow owner Harry Cattell – who had previously owned the bar under the Eden name, said:

“This is a one-of-a-kind venue for Lichfield – it’s fresh, it’s new and I’m delighted to be a part of this incredible transformation.”

For more details visit www.thedirtycow.co.uk.