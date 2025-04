LICHFIELD Running Club is celebrating success after winning the Derby Runner Cross Country League.

It is the second year in a row that the team has claimed the crown.

The competition sees around 20 teams compete in a series of races around the Burton area.

Events this year have seen them take on routes at locations including the National Forest and the shores of Foremark Reservoir.

Members of Lichfield Running Club meet weekly at Wade Street Church Hall on Wednesdays at 7pm.