THE 2025 Lichfield Festival line-up has been unveiled – with highlights including a show specially created by Strictly star Neil Jones.

Running from 8th to 20th July, the celebration of music, theatre, dance, comedy and literature will be held at venues across the city.

Among the highlights will be Neil’s new production, Gingerland, created especially for the surroundings of Lichfield Cathedral.

It’s the second time he has developed an exclusive show for the festival, having previously brought Somnium – A Dancer’s Dream to the city in 2018.

Other headline acts include former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley and folk favourites The Unthanks.

There will also be jazz from Jacqui Dankworth and the Carducci Quartet, classic sounds from Sir Willard White and the Brodsky Quartet, a return of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Black Dyke Band.

Elsewhere, pianist and singer Joe Stilgoe will be back, while former Show of Hands frontman Steve Knightley stops off as part of a solo tour.

An international flavour will be served up by Congolese dance music outfit Kasai Masai.

A spokesperson said:

“Historian and festival patron Tracy Borman takes an in-depth look at the Tudor artist Holbein, while stand-up comedian-turned-author, Mark Watson, showcases both talents in a double bill. Lichfield’s own award-winning writer and performer, Katie Arnstein, also presents her brand new comedy, specially created for the festival. “The eclectic theme continues with the tale of fearsome pirate Anne Bonney by Tortive Theatre, a selection of traditional Scottish harps played by Karen Marshalsay, comedy cabaret Frau, That’s What I Call Music! and Twelfth Night performed outdoors with an all-male cast by The Lord Chamberlain’s Men. “Younger audiences will be entertained by Waterperry Opera’s family production Winnie-the-Pooh’s Songbook and Paperback Theatre’s The Wizard of Oz. “And of course, the Festival Fireworks fill the sky of Beacon Park with a spectacular – and free – display.”

The festival has also unveiled a new discounted ticket offer for the 2025 event, offering 30% off for those under 30 and £5 tickets for carers, those without a wage, children and eligible community groups thanks to partner Executive Carers.

The spokesperson added:

“The new offers aim to help remove financial barriers and allow everyone to experience the joy of the arts at the Lichfield Festival.”

Tickets will go on general sale from 24th April. The full programme and booking information is available at www.lichfieldfestival.org.