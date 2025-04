AN appeal has been launched after a car was stolen in Lichfield.

The grey Jaguar E Pace, registration M55 GEJ, was taken from Beacon Street at around 11pm on 8th April.

The owner told Lichfield Live:

“There was a gig that finished at The Feathers at around 10.45pm so roads were busy and someone may have seen something. “A video caught a motorbike and car involved, while a white or silver Mini drove past as it was being taken.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.