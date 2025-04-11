WITNESSES are being sought after a woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a van being pursued by police.

The incident happened at 10.25am this morning (11th April) at Aston Wood Golf Club.

It had been involved in a pursuit with police cars before the crash.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We are working with West Midlands Police to trace the driver and two passengers who ran off from the scene. “A woman was injured in the collision and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. “The vehicle had been pursued by West Midlands Police officers prior to it entering the golf club site following reports of suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or upload information on the Major Incident Public Portal.