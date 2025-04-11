YOUNGSTERS are being given the chance to take part in a range of free school holiday activities.

Lichfield District Council’s Active Lichfield Communities Team will host the Easter 2025 Getin2it programme from 14th to 25th April.

The programme, which takes place in Lichfield and Burntwood, will include activities such as soft archery, rock climbing, football, street dance, dodgeball, circuit training, kickboxing and yoga.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“We’re delighted to offer a wide range of free activities for young people this Easter. “All sessions are led by qualified coaches, and no booking is required – just come along and join in.”

For the full programme visit www.activelichfield.co.uk.