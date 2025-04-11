THE boss of a local charity has completed her final long distance training run before taking on the London Marathon.

Elinor Eustace, CEO at St Giles Hospice is now almost three-quarters of the way to her fundraising target with two weeks to go before the big race on 27th April.

She has been stepping up her training in the build up, culminating in a 19-mile run to prepare herself for the challenge in the captial.

Elinor said:

“I completed my last long run, reaching 19 miles before deciding to stop due to some hip pain that began around nine miles in. “I made the tough decision to call it a day at that point to avoid risking injury so close to the marathon.”

Elinor’s fundraising efforts have now reached an impressive £1,938, representing 73% of her £2,620 target – a figure chosen to represent £100 for every mile of the 26.2-mile challenge.

She added:

“Running a marathon is not just about the event itself. It’s months of training, dealing with injuries, tears, rain-soaked runs, blisters and, quite frankly, putting other parts of your life on hold to get the miles in – that’s the real marathon. “Every donation, no matter how small, is genuinely getting me through every step of this journey. “Every mile I run and every pound raised will help support local families when they need us most. Whether it’s £32 funding an hour of inpatient care, £66 covering a specialist nurse home visit, or £768 providing 24 hours of end-of-life care, the support we’ve received so far has been incredible.”

People can support Elinor’s London Marathon Challenge by donating online.