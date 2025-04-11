APPRENTICES from a Chasetown company have visited the Houses of Parliament for a skills event.

Tara Group’s Carl Steane, Mac Ball and Oliver Eyres, joined Cameron Homes’ operations director Paul Morrisey for the reception hosted by the Home Builders Federation.

The skills reception, which was sponsored by Labour MP Lauren Edwards, showcased the various career paths within the housebuilding industry and gave apprentices and graduates the opportunity to meet with MPs and industry peers.

The Home Builders Federation also launched its new A Hard Hat to Fill report – which highlights the need to address skills gaps in the industry – at the event.

It comes after research said that in order to reach 300,000 new homes a year, an estimated 240,000 new recruits across the broader housing sector are needed, including 20,000 groundworkers and 20,000 bricklayers.

Paul Morrissey, operations director at Cameron Homes, said:

“At Tara Group, we’re committed to providing opportunities for new talent to take their first step into the housebuilding industry and offer both a graduate and apprenticeship programme. “I’m delighted that Carl, Mac and Oliver had the opportunity to join us at the event and find out more about the career and development opportunities available within the housebuilding industry.”