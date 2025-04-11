A NEW counselling course has been launched by a Lichfield business.

Adept Central said the Level 2 Certificate in Counselling Skills programme would take place at Advantage House on Thursdays from 6pm to 9pm.

The course is designed for people interested in exploring careers in counselling, developing self-awareness or enhancing communication skills.

A spokesperson said:

“This course serves as an accessible entry point for those curious about counselling or looking to develop practical communication skills that can benefit various aspects of life.”

For more details visit www.adeptcentral.co.uk.