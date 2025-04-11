THE Health Secretary has praised an “inspiring” Burntwood project helping to boost local wellbeing.

Wes Streeting visited Burntwood Be A Friend to find out more about how it is supporting residents through social prescribing, which allows healthcare professionals to connect patients with community activities and non-clinical services.

The organisation runs a gardening club as well as a counselling service and wellbeing to help address poor mental health.

During the visit, the Health Secretary met a man who was referred by a social prescriber a number of years ago following the death of his wife and having suffered a stroke.

Mr Streeting said:

“It’s been genuinely inspiring to hear what they’re doing here. “Everything from the community garden project, to the community shop I’ve been hearing about and the mental health walks, these are all really brilliant ways of bringing the community together and giving people a good time. “From my perspective as the Health and Social Care Secretary, these things are helping to keep people well, helping to keep people active and helping to keep people less likely to need to visit hospital or less likely to need antidepressants or mental health services. “It’s been genuinely community-spirited action. It shows what we can do when we partner our NHS with amazing community groups. “This is what we want to see more of as we work to get our NHS back up to speed, make it fit for the future and there for all of us when we need it. “But crucially, doing all the work like this in the community to make sure all of us are less likely to need it and more likely to stay fit, active, healthy and happy.”

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said:

“Burntwood Be A Friend are a lifeline for so many people here. “They are helping people take greater control of their health and wellbeing, helping them to improve their mental and physical health, gain employment and lead happier and healthier lives.”

Daniella Parker, manager of Burntwood Be a Friend, said:

“Working with our local social prescribing team, we are proud of the positive impact we are making in people’s lives.”