LICHFIELD District Council has formally adopted a new approach that will see contracts it signs helping to boost the local community.

The authority said the social value project Our Community Can will see contractors contribute to local initiatives.

Currently, 17 active contracts include social value commitments worth a combined £3.2million.

Previous examples include contractor Cawarden which demolished the Birmingham Road multi-storey car park and saw it make contributions to local causes including Lichfield Foodbank and the Academy of Performing Arts.

Elsewhere, construction firm Stepnell, which is building Lichfield’s new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park, is sourcing materials from local suppliers and has collaborated with students at Chase Terrace Academy on a four-week education project.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“We’re thrilled to officially embed social value into all our procurement processes. “This approach ensures that every project not only improves our infrastructure and services but also delivers meaningful benefits to our residents. “By prioritising social value, we’re investing in a more sustainable and vibrant future for our district.”