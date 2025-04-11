THREE local schools are among the first in the country to get funding under the Government’s plan to boost early-years childcare.

Springhill Primary Academy and Boney Hay Primary Academy, both in Burntwood, and St Stephen’s Primary School in Fradley will be among 300 sites to get the support.

The money will go towards renovating or setting up new nurseries, expanding the number of places and helping to provide 30 hours of free childcare.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said:

“People in Burntwood and Fradley tell me they want to see more than just new housing – they want investment in their communities. “This announcement is an investment in the life chances of local children. It’s great to see that schools in our area will be among the first in the country to benefit and I’d like to thank the three schools involved for the work they’re doing to support early years education.”

Springhill Primary Academy has already increased the number of nursery places it is offering, with the funding paying for the school to renovate its site and improve outdoor facilities.

Meanwhile, Boney Hay Primary Academy will be taking over and renovating the Little People Nursery and also hopes to increase the number of places – and offer them to younger children from the age of nine months in future.

Plans are at an earlier stage at St Stephen’s Primary School – but the funding will pay for a new nursery at the school further down the line.

This investment in these first 300 schools is part of the Government’s plan to create 3,000 new primary school-based nurseries across the country.

Jack Edwards, headteacher at Springhill Primary, said:

“We are delighted to be chosen as one of 300 school-based nurseries to benefit from this additional funding. “It will now mean we are able to increase and modernise our nursery outdoor learning space to be able to host up to 24 three to four-year-olds, as well as increasing our offer to 30 hours a week. “This initiative reflects our community’s shared belief in the importance of early education and we are proud to partner with families to create a foundation for lifelong learning. “Together, we can build brighter futures and stronger beginnings for every child.”

It is hoped that the national programme will provide thousands of new childcare places and save parents thousands of pounds.

Rebecca Willington, headteacher at Boney Hay, said:

“This funding will help us create a nature-themed learning environment that encourages exploration and growth. “Opening in September 2025, the nursery will offer a nurturing space where children can learn through play and outdoor experiences. “We look forward to welcoming prospective parents and providing a strong foundation for their child’s early years development.”

Mike Dowd, Headteacher at St Stephen’s Primary School, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded this incredible funding to establish a nursery at St Stephen’s Primary. “This investment will be truly transformative, not only for our school but for the entire Fradley community. “Providing high-quality early years education will give our local children the best possible start in life, and we are excited to create a nurturing and inspiring environment where they can thrive.”