A MAN has died after a crash in Lichfield.

Emergency services were called to Stafford Road at 1pm today (11th April) to reports of a single vehicle incident involving a motorbike.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead by paramedics. His next of kin has been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

“We keen to speak to motorists who were passing at that time who may have relevant dashcam footage or witnessed what happened.”