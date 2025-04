CHASETOWN will welcome Newcastle Town as they continue their play-off bid this weekend.

The Scholars will be back on home turf as they host their Staffordshire visitors tomorrow afternoon (12 th April).

Mark Swann’s men beat Wythenshawe 3-0 in their previous clash, seeing them move

five points clear of sixth-placed Stalybridge Celtic.

Meanwhile, the visitors held out for a draw in their previous clash, seeing them remain 17th in the Northern Premier League West.

Kick-off is at 3pm.