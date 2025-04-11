TWO women have paid fines after a covert camera captured them fly-tipping in Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council’s CCTV had been deployed in a secluded layby when it caught a car stopping and two individuals dumping garden waste from the boot.

The vehicle was traced to an address in Walsall where the vehicle’s owner admitted the offence. She then named her accomplice to environmental health officers.

Rather than being prosecuted, the pair were given fixed penalty fines of £1,000 which can be reduced to £500 for early payment.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“Although we usually prosecute fly-tippers, in this instance fixed penalties were appropriate because it involved a relatively small quantity of garden waste. “It means the offence can be dealt with quickly and a criminal record avoided. We have no doubt the two women will have learned from this and will dispose of their waste properly in the future. “Our environmental health officers continue to deploy covert CCTV across Lichfield district to protect our communities from fly-tipping.”