LICHFIELD City will play out their final game of the season against Romulus before lifting the league title this weekend.

The Midland Football League Premier Division champions will celebrate their achievements in their last contest of the 2024-25 campaign this afternoon (12th April) before being presented with the trophy.

Ivor Green’s men sealed the top spot and promotion to step four football last weekend when they beat Whitchurch Alport 3-0 on the road.

Following on from the heartache of a home play-off final loss to Darlaston Town at the end of last season, the hosts intend to make it a special atmosphere at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium as they celebrate their success this time around.

Lichfield will welcome the 13th-placed visitors who go into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Stourport Swifts.

Kick-off is at 3pm.